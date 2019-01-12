UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the CDS I exam admit cards on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the same with the help of the instructions given here.

The UPSC will be conducting the UPSC CDS I exam 2019 on February 3 at various centres across the country. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Commission to fill up 417 vacancies under the government. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. failure to produce the admit card or hall ticket at the examination centres might get a candidate barred from appearing in the examination.

Candidates can check the following instructions to download the UPSC CDS I Admit Cards 2019:

At first, go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UPSC CDS I Admit Cards 2019 Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a coloured print out for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website and download the UPSC CDS I Admit Cards 2019: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

