UPSC CDS II Results 2017: The final results for the Combined Defence Services, CDS II Examination 2017, has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC yesterday, May 16, 2018 on its official website. according to reports, the results are now available on the official website and candidates can check their results online. As per reports, last year a total of 192 candidates were recommended after having qualified the UPSC CDS II Examination 2017 held in the month of November and SSB interviews conducted by the Service selection Board last year.

The final marks of the candidates have not been made available on the official website as it will release the results only after the declaration of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) for Combined and Defence Services Examination CDS II, 2017.

Candidates can check their Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017 Examination results by following the steps given below:

To check the UPSC CDS II 2017 Result: candidates has to log on to upsc.gov.in On the home page find search for the Final Results tab in green colour, located to the right Click on the PDF file titled “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017” to download Or candidates can also click on the direct link. Use the Find feature, “Ctrl+F” and enter your name in the find box to check your result data. Now, tally with your roll number to check wheter you have qualified the examination or not

To go to the official website directly and check the results online, click here: ‘Combined Defence Services, CDS II Examination Results 2018′

Meanwhile, the applications for the Combined Medical Services Examination is all set to be closed on May 25, 2018. Candidates willing to apply for the same should complete the Part 1 and Part 2 registration process before the last day mentioned above.

