UPSC CDS II 2018 final results declared: Abhishek Raj has topped the Indian Military Academy and Indian Navy Academy while Anurag Singh has secured top position in the Indian Air Force examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared on Friday, May 3. The UPSC has declared the result for the Combined Defence Services Examination, (CDS II) 2018 exam on its official website, @ upsc.gov.in. A total of 100 candidates have made it to the merit list that was released by the commission today. The CDS Examination (II) was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2018.

The selection procedure also included SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course.

These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018.

“The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry],” read the notification released by the UPSC.

UPSC CDS II final results 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the commission @ upsc.gov.in

After being directed to the homepage, click on the notification link that reads ‘Final Result- Combined Defense Services Examination II, 2018’

Download the result pdf on the screen and take a print out for future reference.

