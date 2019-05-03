UPSC CDS II 2018 final results declared: Union Public Service Commission on Friday released the final results Combined Defence Service Examination II, 2018 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted in November, 2018. A total of 100 candidates have been selected by the commission for different courses in the defence academies across the country.

UPSC CDS II 2018 final results declared: Union Public Service Commission on Friday released the final results Combined Defence Service Examination II, 2018 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. Those who have appeared for the CDS Examination II have been advised to visit the official website to check their respective results on the official website of the commission @ upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted in November, 2018. A total of 100 candidates have been selected by the commission for different courses in the defence academies across the country.

The Service Selection Board of the Military Defense conducted the interview for admission to 147th (DE) course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course-No. 206 F(P) Course. With the process, the commission selected 60 candidates for Indian Military Academy, 34 for Indian Naval Academy and 6 for Air Force Academy.

UPSC CDS II final results 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the commission @ upsc.gov.in

After being directed to the homepage, click on the notification link that reads ‘Final Result- Combined Defense Services Examination II, 2018’

Download the result pdf on the screen and take a print out for future reference.

Here’s the DIRECT LINK to UPSC CDS II Final Results 2018

The commission has released a merit list of the candidates who have qualified the examination. The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018.

