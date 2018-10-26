UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2018 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming CDS (II) Exam to be held on November 18 on its official website. Candidates can download the same by following the steps given below.

UPSC CDS (II) Exam Admit Card: The Admit Card of CDS (II) examination 2018 or Combined Defence Services Examination (II), has been published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their application for appearing in the examination can now download their respective admit cards from the official website of UPSC. According to the latest updates, the CDS (II) 2018 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the UPSC on November 18th.

As per earlier reports, the admit cards for the upcoming examination was supposed to be released through the official website on October 28. However, the admit cards got released a little early this time. Meanwhile, the UPSC CDS (II) examination will be held at 41 different centres across the country. Candidates should note that they should not forget to carry their respective admit cards along with them on the examination day along with three passport size photographs.

Candidates are advised to check their e-Admit Card carefully and see if there are any mistakes in same. They can contact the UPSC authority immediately for discrepancies. Candidates may also call the UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 between on working days. The CDS (I) 2019 exam will be held on February 3, 2019. Online registration will be done at the recruitment/ exam portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. CDS is conducted for granting admission to selected candidates at Indian Military Academy- Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy- Ezhimala, Air Force Academy-Hyderabad and Officers’ Training Academy-Chennai.

How to download the UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPSC

Search for the link that reads, “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, click on download admit card

Read the instructions on the page and proceed

Click on either option and enter the necessary details to download the admit card

Submit the details

UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More