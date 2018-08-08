UPSC CDS-II Examination 2018: The authorities have stated that the UPSC CDS-II exams application process will be conducted online. The candidates can log onto the Union Public Service Commission's official website to file the application online. As per the notification, the last date for submitting the application form is September 3 till 6 pm.

UPSC CDS (II) Examination 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an online notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2018. The authorities have stated that the application process will be conducted online. The candidates can log onto the Commission’s official website to file the application online. As per the notification, the last date for submitting the application form is September 3 till 6 pm. the exam for the same is scheduled to take place on November 18.

UPSC has also released the eligibility criteria for the exam. As per the notification, candidates applying for IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, the candidate must have a degree from a recognised University. For Indian Naval Academy, the candidates are required to present an engineering degree from a recognised University.

The candidates eyeing Air Force Academy, all that is needed is a degree from a recognised University, with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level.

According to the notification, the unmarried male candidates, born not earlier than 2nd July, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2000 can easily appear for the exam.

For Indian Naval Academy, the unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2000, can apply for the exam. For Air Force Academy, those born not before 2nd July 1995 and not post 1st July 1999 can apply.

The candidates below the age of 25 years must be unmarried as marriage is not allowed during training.

Those applying for Officers’ Training Academy (SSC for men) should be born not before 2nd July 1994 and not post 1st July 2000. Meanwhile, for women, unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees are eligible. The women applying should have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1994 and not post 1st July 2000.

