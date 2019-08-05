UPSC CDS (II) Final Result 2018: The final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Interested one can check their results in the UPSC CDS (II) 2018 through the official website.

UPSC CDS (II) Final Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018 on the official website. Candidates who are interested in the UPSC CDS (II) 2018 through the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the reports, a total of 195 candidates had been qualified on the basis of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 which was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS (II) Final Result 2018: Details

Number of vacancies as given by the Government, for (i) 110th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for (ii) 24th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 12.

List of 110th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for men) also includes the names of the candidates were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for the admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-Flying) Training Course(s), as per the official notification.

UPSC CDS (II) Final Result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 (OTA) >> Final Result’

Step 3: PDF file with roll number of selected candidates will be displayed

Step 4: Check you names in the list

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out of the same for future use.

Direct link: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDS-II-2018-OTA-Engl.pdf

Commission has a facilitation counter near examination hall building in its campus. Interested candidates may obtain any information/clarification in relation to their examination on working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, in person. They can know their results over telephone 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

