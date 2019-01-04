UPSC CDS (II) exam result: The result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) written examination has been released at upsc.gov.in. Reports say more than 7000 has qualified for the next level of the test. Candidates are advised to check their result by following the steps given here.

UPSC CDS (II) exam result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of Combined Defence Services or CDS (II) written examination conducted by the Commission last year on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the examination on November 18, 2018, at various examination centres across the country.

According to reports, this year, out of the total candidates who had appeared in the examination, more than 7000 have qualified for the interview round. The results have been published on the website of UPSC and candidates can check their respective result by following the steps given below or clicking on the direct link given here.

Click on this link to go directly to the result declaration page: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CDS-II-2018-Engl.pdf

How to check the result of UPSC CDS (II) exam 2018?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in

Look for the link that reads, “Written Results” on the homepage and click on it

Now, click on the link against, “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018”

On clicking, the candidate will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and go through the details on it

Take a print out the PDF for future reference if necessary

The UPSC has also released the results of UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 and Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 on its website. Those who have appeared in the examination can download the result from the website.

