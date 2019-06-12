UPSC CDS II notification 2019. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam II) 2019 on June 12, 2019. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site atupsc.gov.in. and apply.

UPSC CDS II notification 2019 @upsconline.nic.in: Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for recruitment on Combined Defense Services Examination 2 (CDS 2) post today, June 12, 2019. The notification will be available on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The application process will commence from June 12 to July 8, 2019.

UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2019 will be done through Online Mode Only. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site atupsc.gov.in. and apply.

UPSC will conduct a written examination on 08 September 2019 for recruitment of candidates for the course conducted by Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy (OTA). This year as per speculations, the Commission will fill up around 415 vacancies posts through this examination drive in various courses.

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS 2019 link

Step 3: In part, I of the registration, submit your basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference.

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy: Candidates should possess a degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

Candidates applying for Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should possess a degree in Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

Candidates applying for Air Force Academy: Candidates must possess the degree of a recognized University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering. Also, Candidates should not exceed 25 years of age for applying for UPSC CDS II positions.

