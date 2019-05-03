UPSC CDS II results 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the merit list of 100 candidates for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) Examination on May 3, Friday. The list was released on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The exams were conducted in November 2018. UPSC is yet to announce the marks of the candidates and the same will be released after the results of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS Examination (II) 2018, are declared.
In a detailed notification, UPSC has said that the following are the lists, in order of merit of 100 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defense Services Examination (II) 2018 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2018 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense for the admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course No 206 F (P) Course.
The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military
Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders],
45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro
[including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air
Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry], said the notification.
Here is the merit list of 100 candidates who have qualified UPSC CDS II 2018
S.NO. ROLL NO NAME
1. 1504202 ABHISHEK RAJ
2. 0504228 NITIN SINGH BOHRA
3. 3502101 ABHISHEK RAVI
4. 0809732 ASHISH KUMAR
5. 0507020 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK
6. 0823935 ANURAG SINGH
7. 1404553 SHUBHAM BISHT
8. 2606009 AKASH SHARMA
9. 1900322 ARUN SANKAR S
10. 0801234 AKASH SAHARAN
11. 0301729 RAKESH KUMAR
12. 0822043 PRABHAV RAJVANSHI
13. 3500693 AMAN
14. 0809337 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL
15. 0814539 AYUSHMAN JOSHI
16. 0100381 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI
17. 0818703 CHANDRAVIR SINGH
18. 0301396 BHARATH YOGENDRA
19. 0802746 GAURAV SHARMA
20. 0822909 AKASH KIRAN KHULBE
21. 0502241 RISHI KUMAR
22. 1104509 AMAN SONI
23. 0501076 ABHISHEK PATIAL
24. 0503605 MANOJ JOSHI
25. 3506187 NEERAJ GORA
26. 1900486 S DEVANARAYANAN
27. 0819135 ABHIMANYU SINDHU
28. 2604709 SWAPNIL SRIVASTAVA
29. 3400868 VISHAL CHOUDHARY
30. 3500170 AKSHAY RANA
31. 1404156 AMANDEEP BISHT
32. 5400536 SHIVAM KUMAR ARYA
33. 3504568 SHIVAM SHANDIL
34. 0815960 SATYANDER SINGH YADAV
35. 0102074 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN
36. 0800591 VYOM GUPTA
37. 0823799 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA
38. 0810604 AKASH BALHARA
39. 0820941 HIMANSHU YADAV
40. 3501977 ADHIRAJ SINGH SIDHU
41. 0401233 AISHWARYA UPADHYAY
42. 0818734 AKHILESH SINGH RANA
43. 0812978 SHASHANK KUMAR
44. 2601504 AVNEESH KUMAR YADAV
45. 0822316 MAYANK BHATT
46. 1105855 YASHWANT KUMAR GURJAR
47. 2603692 ABHAY SINGH YADAV
48. 3506367 RAVINDERPAL SINGH
49. 0503432 MUKUND D SHINDE
50. 0808654 SHAILENDER SINGH
51. 1700359 AYUSH BHARDWAJ
52. 1105817 HARSH SAINI
53. 0500912 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO
54. 0802045 JAYANT ADHIKARI
55. 0500059 ANKUR KUMAR MISHRA
56. 0812793 SAURABH YADAV
57. 0819714 RAHUL
58. 0826988 GARGE SMEET SUHAS
59. 3401108 TUSHAR SHARMA
60. 0403531 SIDHARTH SHARMA
