UPSC CDS II results 2018: UPSC on Friday released the merit list of 100 candidates who had appeared for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) Examination. UPSE had conducted exams in November 2018. Check the complete merit list of the selected candidates below.

UPSC CDS II results 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the merit list of 100 candidates for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) Examination on May 3, Friday. The list was released on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The exams were conducted in November 2018. UPSC is yet to announce the marks of the candidates and the same will be released after the results of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS Examination (II) 2018, are declared.

In a detailed notification, UPSC has said that the following are the lists, in order of merit of 100 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defense Services Examination (II) 2018 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2018 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense for the admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course No 206 F (P) Course.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military

Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders],

45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro

[including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air

Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry], said the notification.

Here is the merit list of 100 candidates who have qualified UPSC CDS II 2018

S.NO. ROLL NO NAME

1. 1504202 ABHISHEK RAJ

2. 0504228 NITIN SINGH BOHRA

3. 3502101 ABHISHEK RAVI

4. 0809732 ASHISH KUMAR

5. 0507020 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK

6. 0823935 ANURAG SINGH

7. 1404553 SHUBHAM BISHT

8. 2606009 AKASH SHARMA

9. 1900322 ARUN SANKAR S

10. 0801234 AKASH SAHARAN

11. 0301729 RAKESH KUMAR

12. 0822043 PRABHAV RAJVANSHI

13. 3500693 AMAN

14. 0809337 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL

15. 0814539 AYUSHMAN JOSHI

16. 0100381 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI

17. 0818703 CHANDRAVIR SINGH

18. 0301396 BHARATH YOGENDRA

19. 0802746 GAURAV SHARMA

20. 0822909 AKASH KIRAN KHULBE

21. 0502241 RISHI KUMAR

22. 1104509 AMAN SONI

23. 0501076 ABHISHEK PATIAL

24. 0503605 MANOJ JOSHI

25. 3506187 NEERAJ GORA

26. 1900486 S DEVANARAYANAN

27. 0819135 ABHIMANYU SINDHU

28. 2604709 SWAPNIL SRIVASTAVA

29. 3400868 VISHAL CHOUDHARY

30. 3500170 AKSHAY RANA

31. 1404156 AMANDEEP BISHT

32. 5400536 SHIVAM KUMAR ARYA

33. 3504568 SHIVAM SHANDIL

34. 0815960 SATYANDER SINGH YADAV

35. 0102074 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN

36. 0800591 VYOM GUPTA

37. 0823799 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA

38. 0810604 AKASH BALHARA

39. 0820941 HIMANSHU YADAV

40. 3501977 ADHIRAJ SINGH SIDHU

41. 0401233 AISHWARYA UPADHYAY

42. 0818734 AKHILESH SINGH RANA

43. 0812978 SHASHANK KUMAR

44. 2601504 AVNEESH KUMAR YADAV

45. 0822316 MAYANK BHATT

46. 1105855 YASHWANT KUMAR GURJAR

47. 2603692 ABHAY SINGH YADAV

48. 3506367 RAVINDERPAL SINGH

49. 0503432 MUKUND D SHINDE

50. 0808654 SHAILENDER SINGH

51. 1700359 AYUSH BHARDWAJ

52. 1105817 HARSH SAINI

53. 0500912 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO

54. 0802045 JAYANT ADHIKARI

55. 0500059 ANKUR KUMAR MISHRA

56. 0812793 SAURABH YADAV

57. 0819714 RAHUL

58. 0826988 GARGE SMEET SUHAS

59. 3401108 TUSHAR SHARMA

60. 0403531 SIDHARTH SHARMA

