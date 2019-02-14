UPSC CISF 2019 admit card released @ upsconline.nic.in, download soon: The Union Public Service Commission has released the e-admit cards for Central Industrial Security Force (ACS) Limited Deptt. Competitive Examination, 2019. The e-admit cards for UPSC CISC (ACS) were issued on February 12, 2019, and the last date to download it is March 3, 2019. The applicants are advised to soon visit the official website @ upsconline.nic.in to download their admit cards.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the e-admit cards for Central Industrial Security Force (ACS) Limited Deptt. Competitive Examination, 2019. The e-admit cards for UPSC CISC (ACS) were issued on February 12, 2019, and the last date to download it is March 3, 2019. The applicants are advised to soon visit the official website @ upsconline.nic.in to download their admit cards. Apart from the link to generate your respective admit card, the UPSC has also released important instructions for the candidates appearing for the examination on March 3, 2019, for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The examinations will be conducted in New Delhi and 10 vacancies to be filled on the basis of the examination. Here are the steps for candidates looking forward to downloading their e-admit cards:

Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. @ upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC Here you will find a link that reads Download that will take you new page carrying the e-admit card for Central Industrial Security Force (ACS) Limited Deptt. Competitive Examination, 2019 Here you can find a link named click here that will take you another page enlisting several important notices that should be kept in mind before downloading your e-admit card. Here’s is the direct link to download the e-admit card for CISF ACS Limited Deptt. Competitive Examination

The authorities have also asked the applicants to report immediately in case of any discrepancy. Applicants should also bring their e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More