UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(EXE) LDCE 2019 examination through its official website. All the interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications through the official website of UPSC can log into – upsc.gov.in and register by 6:00PM today, December 31, 2018.
Direct link to download detailed notification: https://upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_cisf_2019/CISF_Hindi_English_Gazette.pdf
How to apply for the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2019?
- Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
- Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Apply Online”
- Now, click on the link, “Online Application for Various Examinations”
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Click on the “Instruction” link and go through the same before applying online
- Now, click on “CISF AC(EXE) LIMITED DEPARTMENTAL COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2019” to apply online
- Candidates will be taken to a page where one has to enter the LOGIN ID(CISF No) and PASSWORD details
- Click on submit
- Proceed with the application form and fill in the details
- Check thoroughly before submitting online
- Make application fee payment and take a print out of the application form for future reference
To log into the official website of UPSC, click on this link: https://upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_cisf_2019/login.php
