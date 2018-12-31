UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2019: The online application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(EXE) LDCE 2019 exam will be closed today. Candidates are advised to log into - upsc.gov.in and register themselves by 6:00PM through the official website of UPSC.

UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(EXE) LDCE 2019 examination through its official website. All the interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications through the official website of UPSC can log into – upsc.gov.in and register by 6:00PM today, December 31, 2018.

Direct link to download detailed notification: https://upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_cisf_2019/CISF_Hindi_English_Gazette.pdf

How to apply for the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2019?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Apply Online”

Now, click on the link, “Online Application for Various Examinations”

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Click on the “Instruction” link and go through the same before applying online

Now, click on “CISF AC(EXE) LIMITED DEPARTMENTAL COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2019” to apply online

Candidates will be taken to a page where one has to enter the LOGIN ID(CISF No) and PASSWORD details

Click on submit

Proceed with the application form and fill in the details

Check thoroughly before submitting online

Make application fee payment and take a print out of the application form for future reference

To log into the official website of UPSC, click on this link: https://upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_cisf_2019/login.php

