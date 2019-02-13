UPSC CISF ACs admit card: The admit card for Central Industrial Security Force (ACS) Limited Deptt Competitive Examination, 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates are required to enter CISF No. or Roll No. to download their admit card from the official website of the commission.

UPSC CISF ACs admit card: The admit card for Central Industrial Security Force (ACS) Limited Deptt Competitive Examination, 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. The candidates who had applied for CISF ACs posts can download their admit on the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should note the Commission will not release the admit card offline or sent through the post. The admit card is a must-have document to appear in the recruitment examination. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Candidates are required to enter CISF No. or Roll No. to download their admit card from the official website of the commission. They can report discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. The officials at the examination hall will also ask candidates to present their Orginal Photo Identity Card. The candidates should preserve e-admit card till the declaration of final results.

As per the official notification, the candidates should enter the examination hall at least 20 minutes before the commencement of the examination as the venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of examination in each session. The recruitment examination for CAPF ACs posts is scheduled to be held on March 3.

The examination will be held in New Delhi. The UPSC had released a recruitment notification to fill 10 seats in CAPF. One seat will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, 3 for Scheduled Tribes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More