UPSC CISF Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has once again made an announcement for the recruitment of departmental candidates for the positions of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) through a notification released on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All the candidates willing to appear for the examination must check the notification on the official website.

According to the reports, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for December 31, 2018. Moreover, the notification says that there are in total of 10 positions vacant for Assistant Commandants. Those who are interested can apply through the official website mentioned above. Meanwhile, candidates must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the post.

Educational Qualification:

All the applicants must have passed the Intermediate and Graduation in any subject from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be of 35 years or less to be eligible to apply for the post.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done purely on merit-basis and based on the performance of the candidates in their Written Examination, Physical and Medical Standard Tests or Personality/Interview they will be appointed to the post.

Important Dates:

The application process starts on December 5, 2018

Last Date for submission of the applications is December 31, 2018

How to apply for UPSC CISF Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Union Public Service Commission as mentioned above

Search for the notification link on the homepage

Click on it and go through the details when the PDF is displayed on the screen of your computer

Now start applying through the prescribed format

