UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019: Online application process for UPSC Main Exam 2019 will begin from August 1. Candidates are advised to check the details of the examination in this article.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is all set to commence the online application process for UPSC Main exam 2019 through the official website from August 1, according to reports. The applications can be filled through the UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in. All the interested candidates can check the notification available on the official website and start applying.

All the UPSC aspirants can fill the application form from August 1. The notification is also available on the UPSC official website and candidates must go through the same before filling the online application form on upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC had conducted the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2019 on June 2, 2019 at various examination centres across the country.

Candidates must note that only those who have cleared the UPSC Prelims 2019 will be eligible for applying to the UPSC main exam 2019. The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 is being conducted for engagement of fresh candidates to the position of IAS, IFS, IPS and other government officer level posts. Moreover, candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online application form for the upcoming UPSC Main 2019 examination has been scheduled for August 16, 2019.

According to the notification, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted from September 20, 2019 and the e-Admit Card for the same will be available on the official website 3 to 4 weeks prior to the commencement of the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App