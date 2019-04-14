UPSC Civil Services 2018 result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the marks of recommended candidates on its official website. Candidates can check the results of their written and personality tests along with total marks in the latest notice released by UPSC. The commission has recommended a total of 759 candidates for civil services this year.

After declaring the toppers of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam 2018, the marks for recommended candidates have been released. The marks of candidates have been released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. While results were declared on April 5, 2019, the commission released the marks on April 13, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the civil services exam and have qualified the written examination can now get access to their score obtained in written and personality assessment tests along with their total score. UPSC has released the names and marks of candidates in chronological order.

In the UPSC 2018 result, the commission has recommended a total of 759 candidates for civil services. Kanishak Kataria, a BTech graduate of IIT Bombay, has topped the exam followed by Akshat Jain, Junaid Ahmad, Shreyans Kumar, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, Shubhan Gupta, Karnati Varunreddy, Vaishali Singh, Gunjan Dwivedi and Tanmay Vashistha Sharma. Out of the top 25 students, 10 of them are girls.

Check out the official notice released by UPSC here!

After the results were declared, Kanishak Kataria told ANI that it is a very surprising moment and never expected to get the 1st rank. He further thanked his parents, sister and his girlfriend for their help and moral support.

Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in #UPSC final exam: It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/IBwhW8TJUs — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

A total of 812 posts would be filled by the examination in IAS, IFS, IPS, Central Services Group A and Group B services in India. There are 180 vacancies in IAS, 30 in IFS, 150 in IPS, 384 in Central Services Group A and 68 in Group B services. The written examination for civil services was conducted by UPSC in September-October 2018 and the personality tests were conducted in February-March 2019. For more information regarding the examinations, students can check the official website of UPSC.

