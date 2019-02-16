UPSC civil services 2019 notifications: Union Public Service Commission has planned to begin the registration process soon and the applications for the same are going to be released on February 19. The students who wish to sit for the examination are advised to keep a regular track on the notifications and examination details. Here are the important things to note!

UPSC Civil services 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to start the registration for its civil services preliminary examination this February 19 on its official website i.e., upsc.gov.in. All the students who aspire to crack the examination should start keeping track of the eligibility criteria, examination scheme or the pattern and start prepping up.

The examinations will be conducted to shortlist candidates for the recruitment in administrative positions of different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The Union Public Service Commission will organise the examination in two parts- Paper-I and Paper-II. The paper will consist of objective type questions that will carry a total of 400 marks.

Negative marking will be applicable for all the wrong answers. One-third of the total marks carried by that particular question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

Test 1 will cover areas like:

1. Geography

2. Current events of national and international importance.

3. History and culture

4. Science and technology

5. Indian Polity

6. Indian economy

7. Environment and Ecology

