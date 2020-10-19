UPSC civil services 2019 results have been released by the Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC on their official website, upsc.gov.in.

Earlier UPSC was scheduled to release the results on September 7, 2020, but the result declaration was postponed due to some pending cases in the court. UPSC Prelims exam was conducted on June 2, the main exam comments on September 20 and ended on September 29.

In the year 2019, about over 7 lakh candidates got themselves registered with the UPSC Prelims exam. Out of the total 7 lakh candidates, 829 students have finally cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2019.

Steps to check UPSC examination 2019 result online:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission upsc.gov.in . On the homepage, you will find what’s new section. Under what’s new section find and click on the link for civil services mark sheet. You will find different lengths for prelims and mains exam mark sheet. Fill in the login page by entering your unique login credentials. Click on Submit button. Your UPSC mark sheet will appear before you on your screen.

