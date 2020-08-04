UPSC civil services 2019 results, UPSC topper 2020 Name, Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore, Pratibha Verma, UPSC 2020 IAS: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) Results 2019 have been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Read here to know about toppers, ranks, how to check result and other details.

UPSC civil services 2019 results, UPSC topper 2020 Name, Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore, Pratibha Verma, UPSC 2020 IAS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) Results 2019 have been uploaded on its online portal, upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates were accepted for posts such as IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS and others. Pradeep Singh has secured the first rank in the examination while Jatin Kishore holds the second rank. Pratibha Verma gained the third rank.

The results can be viewed on UPSC’s website, upsc.gov.in. The results are according to the preliminary exam held in September 2019; after these, interviews were conducted between February and August 2020. After the written exam was held in September 2019, interviews to test the candidates’ personalities were also conducted from February to August 2020 and a total of 829 candidates were selected.

Here is a list of selected candidates based on category:

General- 304 OBC- 251 SC- 129 EWS- 78 ST- 67

Follow the given steps to check your individual UPSC CSE Result 2019-2020:

Go to UPSC’s website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in Open the hyperlink redirecting to the result. Fill in the required details. Your result will display on the screen. You may download or print it for future reference.

UPSC Result 2020: The candidates were selected for the posts of:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Indian Police Service (IPS) Central Services- Groups A and B.

The Commission has also kept a consolidated reserve list of 182 candidates. The posts assigned to the 829 candidates who passed the examination (written and interview both) are:

IAS- 180

IFS- 24

IPS- 250

Central Services:

Group A- 438

Group B- 135

The results of 11 candidates have not been revealed.

