UPSC Civil Services 2019: Union Public Service Commission will declare the UPSC the e-admit card or e-hall ticket on its official website. UPSC Civil Services Mains written examination will be held in 24 centers across the country on September 20, 21,22, 28 and 29 in various shifts.

UPSC Civil Services 2019: Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC the e-admit card or e-hall ticket soon of the main exams. Candidates those who had cleared the prelims examination and are eligible for the mains examination can download the e-admit card from the official website of Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC Civil Services Mains written examination is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21,22, 28 and 29 in various shifts. also the exam will take place in 24 centers across the country which includes Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla,

As per the reports, a total of 11,845 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. the shortlisted candidates are advised to download the e-admit card by visiting the official website of the commission.

UPSC Civil Services 2019: Steps to download Main Exam e-Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official site of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, in What’s New section, click on UPSC Civil Services 2019 Main Exam e-Admit Card link available

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC is India’s premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services.

