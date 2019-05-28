UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2019: UPSC or the Union Public Service Commission has urged all the candidates to keep a check on the security of there e-admit cards. As per the guidelines issued by UPSC, use of any smartwatch or any other communication accessory is strictly prohibited in the examination hall.

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or popularly known as the UPSC had asked all the candidates who have applied for the exam scheduled on June 2, 2019 to ensure the security of their e-admit cards by stating that the onus to prove innocence will be on them if anyone else is found participating in the exam by using their admit cards. In one of the most reputed examinations of the country through which IAS and IPS officers are selected, UPSC or the Union Public Service Commission has asked all the participating candidates to safely keep there admit cards till the final results of the examination are announced.

As per the officials of the commission, all the students are responsible for the security of there admit cards and if anyone is found using there admit cards in an unethical way so the candidate will be responsible for the consequences.

The candidates are supposed to bring the print out of the e-admit cards accompanied with an original identity card whose number must be mentioned in the e-admit card or else the candidates will be not allowed to enter the examination hall. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

As per the guidelines issued by UPSC, use of any smartwatch or any other communication accessory is strictly prohibited in the examination hall, only simple wrist watches are allowed in the examination hall.

All the candidates who will appear for the exam and don’t have a clear picture on the admit card are supposed to carry an identity proof and two passport size photographs for two sessions of the examination.

More than 896 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive which includes 39 reserved seats for the person with a disability. Reservation will be provided to the candidates belonging to the categories like scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, Economically weaker section and other backward classes. The commission has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section.

