The Union Public Service Commission declared the Civil Service examinations 2017 result which were conducted in the month of June in 2017. Durishetty Anudeep hailing from Hyderabad has topped the UPSC Civil Services examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their respective result at the official site i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Civil Service examinations 2017 result, conducted in the month of June last year has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. Hyderabad’s Durishetty Anudeep has topped the UPSC Civil Services examination. Anudeep just like the last year topper Nandini KR belongs to the OBC category. The 2017 topper hails from Metpally of Jagityal district and is the son of Durishetty Manohar, an additional assistant engineer.

He completed his BTech from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan in 2011 and was awarded the best officer trainee in the IRS batch in the weapons training programme at NISA Hyderabad. Topper Anudeep was quoted saying to ANI, “I am really happy to get this result today. I am grateful to all the people who supported me throughout. It wasn’t an easy journey, but I am happy to be here.”

I am really happy to get this result today. I am grateful to all the people who supported me throughout. It wasn't an easy journey, but i am happy to be here: Durishetty Anudeep, Topper of UPSC Civil Services 2017 examinations. pic.twitter.com/lpAIEh9uVn — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2018

Over 990 candidates which has 240 women and 750 men have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check their respective result at the official site i.e. upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted from October 28 to November 3 in 2017 for selection of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). For queries, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm.

How to check UPSC civil services 2017 result

Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on check result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App