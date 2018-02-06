The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon issue notification for the Civil Services Examination 2018, which will be issued it on its official website. Candidates can apply online after the official notification is issued. To apply for examination (IAS and IPS) it is mandatory for all candidates to be an Indian citizen. Apart from this, the age limit should be between 21 and 32 years.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon issue notification for the Civil Services Examination 2018, which will be issued it on its official website. Candidates can apply online after the official notification is issued. According to the reports, the application process will start by the last week of February and will continue till March 2018. The examination of civil services will be in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a preliminary examination. There will be objective type questions. Mains examination is done after the prelims. All the candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be able to sit in Mains Examination. There will be written examination and interview. To apply for examination (IAS and IPS) it is mandatory for all candidates to be an Indian citizen. Apart from this, the age limit should be between 21 and 32 years.

In terms of educational qualification, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a degree from a recognized educational institution or university. Only the candidate’s claim is not recognized after the issuance of the admission certificate. After completion of examination and interview round, commission completes the verification of candidates’ claiming. Verification of candidate’s educational documents is also done by the Commission and only after this final completion is completed. It is important for candidates to know that this information is based on the notifications of UPSC Civil Services 2017. Notification for the 2018 exam is yet to be released. In such cases, candidates are required to regularly track the official website of the UPSC.