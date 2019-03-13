UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked the candidates willing to apply for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation category to get ready with their certificates by August 1 in order to avail the quota benefits, this year.

UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has requested the students falling in the latest category introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation to get ready with their certificates by August 1 in order to avail the quota benefits, this year. Besides that, civil services exam candidates are asked to fill part II form available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are requested to fill the second part of the form after filling the first part in order to avoid last minute hush.

The application form for civil service examination was released on February 19 by UPSC. Recently, 10 per cent reservation in educational institutes and central and state government jobs for aspirants belonging to Economically Weaker Sections community. Moreover, any candidate whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh will be considered applicable for the reservation. UPSC is expecting approx 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category to be filled after teh notification.

Important note for candidates: The filling of UPSC civil service preliminary examination 2019 will end on April 19 by 6:00 pm.

Steps to apply for UPSC Civil Service prelims 2019:

Step 1: Candidates note that the registration of the form is divided into two parts. Part I and Part II. March 6 is the last date to submit the application form. Candidates are requested to read instructions and press I Agree button after the applicant finds that the information supplied by her or him is in the order and there is no correction required to it.

Step 2: A registration number will be generated. Candidates will have to pay the fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature soon after receiving the registration number.

Step 3: Soon after the completion of the application, an auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered by the candidate.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More