UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release a notification regarding the Civil Services Examination on its official website soon. The candidates who want to appear in the examination are advised to check the official website frequently for the latest updates of the examination.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release a notification regarding the Civil Services Examination on its official website soon, according to a report in a leading daily. The candidates who wish to appear in the examination are advised to check the official website frequently for the latest updates of the examination. Moreover, according to reports, the Civil Services Exam will be conducted on June 2, 2019. The notification for the examination will be released on the official website next month, i.e. February.

Moreover, this will be the first Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC after the implementation of the 10% quota reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). It has also been reported that the president, Ram Nath Kovind has given his agreement to the constitutional provision of the 10% quota to EWS on January 13, 2019. Every year, the Civil Services examination is being conducted by the Commission which sees massive participation from the aspirants. The examination is conducted in two stages i.e. the Preliminary and the Mains.

How to download the notification from the website?

Log into the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Notification”

Click on the link

On clicking, a pdf will appear in front of you

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Direct link to go to the official website of UPSC and check the notification online: https://upsc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More