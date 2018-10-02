UPSC Civil Services 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to cancel their applications even after final submission if they are not prepared for the civil services examination. This facility would come into effect from next year.

This withdrawal of applications facility will come into effect from the upcoming Engineering Services Examination in 2019. Reports also reveal that this step was initiated by the UPSC after some candidates wished to cancel their applications for the upcoming examination. The Board decided to provide the facility for withdrawal of the submitted applications.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed the facility of withdrawal of applications by candidates. The arrangement will be implemented beginning with Engineering Services Examination, 2019. pic.twitter.com/r65tRgpOnG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

How to withdraw the applications online?

Log into the official website of UPSC – upsc.nic.in

application. The withdrawal facility WILL BE ACTIVE FROM 29.10.2018 to 05.11.2018(till 6.00 PM).

and submitted finally. Candidate must ensure that they have access to the registered mobile or email-id to cancel their applications

Separate OTPs will be sent on the registered mobile number and email-ids

Withdrawal of applications will be accepted after the candidate confirms by validating the OTP details sent on his/her mobile number and email-ids

Request for generating OTP for withdrawal of application will be accepted only till 5.30 PM on 05.11.2018.

Candidate must take a print out of the authenticated receipt which will be generated on screen after withdrawal is accepted

Once application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future

Candidates must also note that there is no provision for withdrawing of incomplete applications

