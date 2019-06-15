UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2019 result: The civil services IAS Prelims 2019 result will be announced around July 10 on the official website upsc.gov.in by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC). The prelims exams were held on June 2, 2019 across different cities. The difficulty level UPSC IAS Prelims 2019 exam was ranged from 'moderate to difficult' level.

UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims 2019 result: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) will declare the Civil Services IAS Prelims 2019 result around July 10 on the official website upsc.gov.in. The prelims exams were conducted on June 2, 2019, across different cities. The difficulty level of the UPSC IAS Prelims 2019 exam was of ‘moderate to difficult’ level.

Every year, the conducts the Civil Services Exam in order to fill in the vacancies for the post of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and for Group A and Group B of All India Services. The UPSC also releases the cut-off after the declaration of the UPSC IAS Result.

Follow these easy steps to check your UPSC IAS 2019 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019’ in ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Fill your roll number & date of birth, and Submit.

Step 4: A PDF file will appear with the selected names of the candidates

Step 5: Download the PDF file. take a print out of the same for future use

In the year 2019, the UPSC asked moderate to difficult level questions in the IAS Prelims 2019. There is also a negative marking for every wrong answer. This means 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer. The UPSC IAS Prelims cut-off 2019 is likely to witness an upward trend. General category cut-off will go 100 marks.

The UPSC IAS cut off is decided on the basis of several factors like a total number of vacancies, a number of candidates appearing in each stage, level of difficulty, reservation norms, marking scheme and previous years cutoffs.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App