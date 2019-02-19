Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released its official notification for the recruitment drive. As per the calendar published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the application process begins today and will conclude on March 18, 2019. The preliminary exam for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducted on June 2, 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released its official notification for UPSC Civil services 2019 and IFoS (Indian Forest Services) exam 2019 today on their official website of upsc.gov.in. The aspirants who want to serve the country should apply for UPSC Prelims 2019 before March 18, 2019. As per the calendar published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the application process begins today and will conclude on March 18, 2019. The preliminary exam for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducted on June 2, 2019.

All those who will qualify the first stage of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be eligible to sit for the main examination which will be held on September 20, 2019, and for India forest service on December 1, 2019. After the main examination interview process and document verification will start.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination- Educational qualification:

1. Candidates must have a degree from a recognized university

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination- Age limit:

1. 21-30 years (age relaxation for reserved candidates)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination- Exam pattern and Syllabus:

The civil service examination will be conducted in two phases:

1. Preliminary

2. Mains

The preliminary examination will be the objective based type to select candidates for the main examination, whereas the main examination will be written.

It is adviced that the candidates who are eligible should apply by March 18, 2019.

