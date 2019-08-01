UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has published the detailed application form on its official website @ upsconline.nic.in. The candidate who will be sitting in the UPSC Mains examination check details below.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 @ upsconline.nic.in: The Union Public Service Commission shared the detailed application form for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 on its official website @ upsconline.nic.in. The candidates who are are eligible to fill up the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 application form can do it before August 16. All details about the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 and its pattern is now available @ upsconline.nic.in.

Reports say the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 will be held on September 20, 21,22, 28 and 29. Only 11,845 candidates who passed the USPC prelims will be allowed to take UPSC Main exam. The aspirants can download the application form by simply following the steps mentioned below.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019| Steps to download the detailed application form online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission @ upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the first link for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 detailed application form link.

Step 3: A new page will pop now.

Step 4: Click on the link available.

Step 5: Submit the candidate details required

Step 6: Hit the submit button.

Step 7: Take a print out for future reference after it’s done.

Only online applications will be entertained and in case any candidate fails to submit the online application form, he will not be allowed to take the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination. Admit cards for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2019 are expected to be out by the last week of August.

Candidates need to carry their photo ID proof which they had submitted while applying for the Civil Services Examination 2019 and e‐Admit Card while sitting for the UPSC Civil service mains examination 2019.

