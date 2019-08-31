UPSC civil services (Main) hall ticket 2019 released: The e-admit card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the civil services Main exam 2019 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Main hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website. UPSC CSE Mains 2019 examination will be conducted on September 20.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the civil services Main exam 2019 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE main hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website. The UPSC CSE Mains 2019 examination will be held on September 20. Candidates who had passed the UPSC CSE 2019 prelims result as well will have to fill both forms for UPSC Main application forms. They will be eligible to appear for the examination. Around 8 lakh candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examinations on July 7, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully and then click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed, download

Candidates whose photograph is not clearly printed on the e-admit card will have to bring a passport size photograph (one for each session) along with the undertaking for appearing in the examination. Further, in case of misuse of the hall ticket, candidates will be responsible, according to the official notice by the UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) mains application form 2019: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of nine papers of conventional essay type in the subjects, set out of which two papers will be of qualifying nature.

Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the main examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Those who would qualify mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

Finally selected candidates will be filled in the administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

