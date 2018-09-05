UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018 exam is nearing and candidates who are going to appear should have a good studying strategy. And to help attain the confidence and focus for the upcoming examination, here are some of the best study tips to crack UPSC Civil Services, one of the most competitive examinations of India.

The upcoming UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018 exam is going to be held by the Union Public Service Commission and as per reports, the exams are going to start from September 28, 2018, to October 4, 2018. Every year lakhs of UPSC aspirants apply for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. This prestigious competitive exam is the gateway to becoming a top bureaucrat in the country’s biggest government organisations to work on policy-making as well as run the administration.

This year, the UPSC Civil services preliminary examination result was declared on July 14, 2018, on the official websites, upscgov.in, upsconline.nic.in. And those who have cleared the prelims will be appearing for the mains on September 28, 2018.

ALSO READ: UPSC SO/AO Recruitment 2018: Admit Cards for Store, Administrative Officers released @ upsc.nic.in, download now

The following are the five best preparation tips to crack the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018:

Start preparation with your optional subject as it will boost your confidence and it is also considered by many that early time invested in the optional subject can bring better result Another topic to focus on is the Ethics Case Study. Making a deep connection with the socia=ety is necessary as it will help track issues in our day-to-day lives and you will face challenges plaguing the society from which you can find better genuine solutions. This will help in case studies. Candidates appearing for the exam are also advised not to spend the next two months preparing on World History and Indian Culture but they need to learn how to complete these subject within a short period of time Candidates should manage time for all the other sections and ensure optimal use of time in any particular subject. More concentration is required for general studies subjects, which can be done in the months of August and September. Aim for covering sky-high topics that have supreme importance in the exam Be realistic and do not set overambitious goals during your preparation. As failing to complete these goals will bring your confidence level down and it might also lead to stress.

ALSO READ:West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018 exam dates and admit card details out @ policewb.gov.in, check details

Watch Video: Civil Services topper Anu Kumari shares her detailed study routine

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2018: PM Modi interacts with awardees of National Teachers’ awards on the eve of Teachers Day

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More