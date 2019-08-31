UPSC Civil Services Mains e-admit Card 2019: The admit card for Civil Services (Main) Exam has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC Civil Services 2019 mains exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29, 2019. Candidates can download their e-admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates has been notified through this recruitment drive, out of which approx 11,845 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains examination.

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring the hard copy for the e-admit card along with the original photo identity card. Also, those who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking.

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Main admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

The main examination will consist of a written test and an interview test.

The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out, among which two papers will be qualifying in nature.

Those who will qualify the main examination will only be shortlisted for the final interview round.

