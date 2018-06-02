The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is conducting the UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 examination tomorrow at various centres across the country. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the important points to be kept in mind before and during the UPSC Prelims 2018.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: The UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 examination is set to start from tomorrow, i.e. on June 3, 2018 and candidates from all parts of India are going to sit for the prestigious examination, which is held every year. The examination conducted at various centres across the country by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Every year, the UPSC Civil Services aspirants has to cross hurdles of three stages in the examination starting with the Prelims.

The candidates who clear the Prelims have to go through the mains exam, which is held before the third stage of personal interview to clear the UPSC Civil services examination. The UPSC Civil Services examination is the gateway to become officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Important instructions for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018:

Candidates should not forget to carry a print out of their UPSC Admit Cards to the examination hall along with them along with two identical photographs, identity proof such as driving licence, PAN Card, Adhaar Card, voter ID card or College identity card Only Black Ball Point pens are allowed to fill the OMR sheet. So, candidates should carry their own Black Ball Point pen to the examination hall for writting in the UPSC Prelims Exam 2018 They should also make sure that certain things like Mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or device like pen drive, smart watches, camera or bluetooth devices, calculator or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are not allowed to be brought inside the examination hall Candidates should make sure that the reach the examination centre before time to ensure they can be calm and be focused before the examination starts. They are also advised to carefully answer the questions in the OMR sheets as there will be negative marking for every wrong answer

Important Dates:

UPSC Prelims Exam : June 3, 2018

UPSC Mains Exam : October 1, 2018

