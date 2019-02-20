UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the IAS, IFS Civil services exam 2019 through its official website. Candidates interested to apply may log into -upsconline.nic.in and start applying.

UPSC Civil Services IAS, IFS Prelims 2019: The online application process for the upcoming Civil Services examination to be conducted for the recruitment of IAS, IFS and IPS officers have started through the official website of UPSC. A notification for the Civil Services Prelims 2019 was published on the official website yesterday, February 19, 2019. Candidates who wish to participate in the upcoming national level competitive examination for IAS and IFS ranks are advised to go through the notification and start applying for the examination through the website – upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that there are 896 vacancies notified through the notification released by the Commission and for which this recruitment drive is being conducted this year. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to participate in the examination. According to the notification, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for March 18, 2019, and candidates who are willing to apply must complete the application process within the given time frame.

Meanwhile, candidates must note that they should fall under the age bracket of 21- 32 years for being eligible to appear in the Civil Services exam, however, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government norms. Candidate should have done graduation in any subject from a recognized University. For more information regarding the examination such as eligibility, exam pattern, selection process, application fee, etc, candidates can log into the website and check the detailed notification by clicking on this link given below.

UPSC Civil Services IAS, IFS Prelims 2019 Notification

UPSC Civil Services IAS, IFS Prelims 2019: Important Dates

1. Online application starts from February 19

2. Last date for online application submission: March 18

3. UPSC Civil Services or IFS Prelims Exam: June 2

