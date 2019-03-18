UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: The preliminary examination application process will close on Monday, March 18. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till 6 PM.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination application process will close on Monday, March 18. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2019. through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total 896 posts including reserved for PWD candidates.

Educational qualification:

Candidate should have a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions. It should be established by an Act of Parliament or to be deemed as a University or equivalent education.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Eligibility

A candidate should be 21 years and not more than 32 years on August 1, 2019.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: How to apply

The candidates are required to visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Online Application various examinations of UPSC.’ Click on the option indicating ‘click here for part I registration’, click on it. Read the instructions carefully before pressing ‘I Agree’ button.

The candidates will fill the application form and make the payment on the same date till 6 p.m.

Important note:

The application should be completed before the notified time. The candidates who will submit an incomplete form will be rejected.

The qualifiers of UPSC CS prelims Examination 2019 will appear for the Mains examination. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 will be issued in the month of May. The tentative date for releasing the e-admit cards is 3 weeks before the examination.

Examination pattern

Preliminary test comprises- Paper-I and Paper-II.

Paper I

It deals with objective type, that is, multiple choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks.

Paper II

In the general studies, passing percentage is minimum of 33 per cent marks.

There is a negative marking for every question. A one-third of the marks assigned a question will be deducted for wrong answer.

Paper-I subjects

1) Science and technology

2) History and culture

3) Geography

4) Indian Polity

5) Indian economy

6) Environment and ecology

7) Current events of national and international importance.

Prelimianary Examination Main Centres: Agartala Gorakhpur panaji (goa), Agra, Gurgaon, Patna

Ajmer, Gwalior, Port Blair, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad Prayagraj (allahabad), Aizawl, Imphal, Puducherry, Aligarh Indore, Pune, Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh), Itanagar, Raipur, Aurangabad, Jabalpur, Rajkot, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bareilly, Jammu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Shillong.

