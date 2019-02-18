UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 Exam: The application process for IAS/ IFS/IPS exam 2019 is going to be opened on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from tomorrow. Candidates can read the details such as eligibility, recruitment process before filling in the application at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to open the application process for IAS/ IFS/IPS exam 2019 on its official website from tomorrow, February 19, 2019. According to reports in a leading website, Union Public Service Commission the online application will be available at upsc.gov.in and interested candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, recruitment process and other necessary details before filling in the application form.

UPSC had released the official calendar of examinations to be conducted this year on its official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC conducts the recruitment process of Civil Services in three stages i.e. the Preliminary, Mains followed by the Personal Interview.

UPSC exam 2019: Important dates

Civil Services 2019 Main examinations to start from September 20, 2019

IFS Mains 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2019

How to apply for UPSC Prelims 2019 online?

1. Log into the official website – upsconline.nic.in

2. Search for the link to register yourself

3. Here, fill in the details in the registration page and submit

4. An ID and Password will be generated

5. Now, click on the online application option on the homepage

6. Candidates will be asked to enter their login details

7. Enter the id and password and click on submit

8. Now, the candidates will be taken to the online application page

9. Here, fill in all the details in the form and upload scanned copies of the supporting documents

10. Upload image and signature

11. Submit application form followed by the application fee

12. Take a print out of the application form for reference in future

Direct link to go to the official website of UPSC and fill in the application form online: https://upsconline.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More