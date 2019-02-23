The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 19, 2019 released the notification for the prelims exam for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Group A and Group B posts. As for the number of posts, there are 896 vacancies, an increase of almost 15% in the number of seats.

Here are the important dates for IAS 2019 that you need to keep in mind:

Last date to apply online: March 18, 2019

Cash payment mode option will be deactivated on March 17, 2019

Availability of IAS 2019 admit card: 3 weeks before the exam

Date of IAS 2019 prelims: June 02, 2019

As for the attempts, it’s the same as before, i.e, there’s no attempt limit for applicants belonging to SC and ST category, while the general candidates can only give 6 attempts till he’s 32 years of age.

The application form will be available at the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in, till 6 PM of the last date, that is March 18, 2019. The registration is similar to most of the other UPSC exams, it’ll be done in 2 parts where part 1 will contain the basic details and the 2nd part will contain ee payment, exam centre selection, photograph and signature uploading.

SELECTION PROCESS

The entire process of UPSC civil services exam is 3 phased, first is the prelims which is objective type and then the mains exam. At last, there’s an interview or personality test.

