UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 registration: The last date to fill the registration process is March 18, 2019- Monday 6 pm. The candidates are suggested to keep a close check on the official website for more details related to the UPSC examination. The mains will be conducted in the month of September.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 registration: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2019 application process to going to end soon. Interested candidates who are eligible to register should do so latest by March 18, 2019, by 6 pm. The aspirants who want to serve the nation should check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)- upsc.gov.in for more details on the preliminary examination.

This year Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Exam will take place on June 2, 2019. There are a total of 896 vacant posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Educational qualifications required

1. Candidates must be of 21 years of age

2. Aspirants must hold a degree which is accepted and widely recognized.

3. Maximum age of the aspirants to st for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination is 32 years.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Imporantant dates

1. March 18, 2019, is the last date to apply for the UPSC examination

2. The preliminary examination for UPSC Civil Services will be held on June 2, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019:

1. Civil servcices main exmaiantion 2019 will commence from septemeber 20,2019.

2. IFS Mains 2019 would be conducted on December 1, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Admit Card

The candidates who are elgible to apply for the examination can receive their admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-admit card will be made eligible to the candidates at the official website of UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Selection procedure

1. UPSC examination is a three-step process- preliminary, mains and personal interview

2. Candidates have to qualify all the examination to be recruited.

3. Final selection will be based on the final merit score of the aspirant

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Number of attempts

There are a total of six attempts which are allowed for a candidate to pass the examination

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Check the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the link stating various application form

Step 3: Click on Part 1 registration

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Choose the test center

Step 7: Click on agree

