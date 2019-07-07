UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 results: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 results will soon be announced, as per earlier trends results for UPSC Civil Services Prelims to be announced by July 14, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 results: Candidates who are looking forward to the results of UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019, will soon be able to check the result on the UPSC official website @upsc.gov.in, as per the past trends UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 results will be released by July 14, 2019.

Candidates who would qualify in UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 exams will have to fill their DAF other than that they have to select an optional subject for the UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2019.

According to the experts, candidates who had cleared the Main Examination have to select one subject as an optional to score better, some candidates who had earlier cleared the prelims, for them, the optional subject created the pace for success, however, UPSC Civil Service examination is perhaps one of the toughest examinations with the relatively defined syllabus.

About 7077 candidates appeared for this examination in 2015, and from those only 359 was considered by the UPSC, whereas, in 2017 about 326 had chosen Economics as their optional subject and the success rate was about 11.33%.

Other than Economics, Maths can also be the optional subject for UPSC Civil Services and Kanishka Kataria who was the topper of UPSC Civil Services in 2018 had chosen mathematics as the optional subject.

Union Public Service Commission is responsible for appointing All India services, group A and group B of Central services and its mandate in the constitution of India to appoint IAS and for Union services.

