The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, uploaded the Admit Card for the Civil Services (Preliminary ) Exam 2020 on its online portal, upsc.gov.in, from where, candidates will be able to download it. The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 is to be held on October 4th.

The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 had earlier been planned to be conducted within May but had to be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Approximately 7 lakh students sit for the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exams each year.

Follow the given steps to download the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020:

Go to the official website of the Union Public Civil Services, upsc.gov.in. After being directed to the landing page, select the link for the Admit Card for the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 found under the ‘What’s New’ section. Read the given guidelines and proceed. Type in the necessary credentials and submit. Your Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 Admit Card will appear. You may download it for future reference.

If the image of the candidate on their Admit Card is not printed or unclear and thus, the candidate cannot be identified, then the candidate is required to keep two similar images (one for each session) of themselves alongside a means of identification such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, voter ID, etc. to the exam centre and an undertaking.

