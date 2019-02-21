UPSC civil services prelims: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct Civil Service Examinations preliminary in the month on June 2. The link of the registration link was activated, according to the notification, on Tuesday, February 19. The interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. To further check out the registration and other important details such as that of eligibility, exam scheme, the pattern can also visit the official websites mentioned above. The candidates can submit the application till March 18 by 6 pm.

The recruitment notification has been released for approximately 896 posts. This includes 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. It will be filled this year.

The exam is conducted to select the candidates to fill various administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. Meanwhile, the application form for Indian Forest Service will be released today.

A 10 per-cent quota has been allocated for the economically weaker section reservation.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019: How to apply

Step 1: The candidates are need to fill the registration process. The registration process has been divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II.

Step 2: In Part I registration deals with the basic information.

Step 3: On the submission of details, the applicant needs to check the details, if any errors, make corrections, in the application.

Step 4: Part-II registration includes various personal details such as the fees, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature along with photo identity card document. Every information filled should be correct.

Step 5: The candidates are required to read the instructions carefully. Then press ‘I agree’ button. Press Agree, only if he /she finds that particular information supplied by him /her, is in order and no correction is required

The candidate should note down the registration number. The applicant has to pay fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature.

After completing the application process, an auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered, by the applicant.

