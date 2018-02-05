The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 on Wednesday, February 7 at upsc.gov.in. The examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in 3 stages: preliminary, main and interview in order to select officers for the post of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

According to several media reports, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the civil services preliminary examination 2018 on Wednesday, February 7 at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in various stages, which is divided into 3 stages: preliminary, main and interview in order to select officers for the post of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. Conducted by the UPSC, the civil services examination is conducted to select all the aspirants to fill the administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. All the aspirants who have applied for the examination can check details on the official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the national daily, The Indian Express, the preliminary examination has two papers, which involve the objective type and the general studies topics. The question papers are set in both languages, Hindi and English. The Union Public Service Commission is India’s central recruiting agency. It is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of Central services. The commission is mandated by the Constitution for appointments to the services of the Union and All India Services. It is also required to be consulted by the government in matters relating to the appointment, transfer, promotion and disciplinary matters. The time is here for all the students to go through their syllabus and gear up well for the 2018 preliminary examination.