Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on its official website www.upsc.gov.in. All candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official website. All those who have cleared the exam will now appear for the Mains Exam. The exam was conducted on 3rd June. On the website, the commission has released the list of roll numbers of the candidates who cleared the exam. For the Mains exam for UPSC Civil Services, all the candidates have to apply for the detailed application form, DAF (CSM) for the Mains Exam for Civil Services.

Around 3 lakh aspirants appeared for the prelims exam this year. The main examination will be conducted on September 28, 2018. The prelims exams are conducted annually in 3 stages, first is preliminary, 2nd is main and the 3rd is the interview in order to select candidates for administration post in various All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The result of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, that is upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on UPSC prelims result in the link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Check your prelims result

