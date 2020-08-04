Pradeep Singh is one of the IAS toppers whose story deserves to be shared. Pradeep is just 22 years old and he has not only cleared but topped the exam securing 1st Rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) Results 2019 have been released and Pradeep Singh is one of the IAS toppers whose story deserves to be shared. Pradeep is just 22 years old and he has not only cleared but topped the exam securing 1st Rank.

Today, Pradeep’s accomplishment has sparked millions of such students with hope who are not financially very stable and lack even the fundamental resources. There certainly must be a thunderstorm of obstacles and upshots behind this milestone that Singh must have faced. His father worked at a petrol pump and mother is a simple housewife. He sure had his hardships but his spirit turned out to be louder than anything else.

Pradeep hails from Indore, his father Manoj Singh who worked at a Petrol Pump is originally from Gopalganj, Bihar. He completed his school education from a CBSE school based out of Indore itself. Later, he went for B.com Hons to IIPS DAVV, his college education was done in Indore as well. According to Pradeep, he was very young when he first decided on becoming an IAS officer. At that time he didn’t even know what UPSC or IAS was.

Also read: UPSC civil services 2019 results declared @ upsc.gov.in: Pradeep Singh secures 1st rank, Jatin Kishore 2nd, Pratibha Verma 3rd

Also read:New Education Policy 2020: Schools to encourage bagless days for Class 6 to 8

Singh said that his parents often spoke with joy about the success tales of applicants who had cleared the exams to become officers. He said that he would look on in awe at the joy on their faces as they tried to fathom how proud the parents of these achievers would have felt to see their children crack one of the toughest exams in the country and serve the nation.

After completing graduation, Pradeep moved to Delhi and started preparing for UPSC. To bear the expenses of living in Delhi and the expense of his coachings, his father had to sell their house and live in rented accommodation. Regarding his preparation strategy, he said that he used to study all day and he had almost no distractions around him. Pradeep believes that coaching contributes only a minuscule 10% in the success of a student, the rest 90% is hard work and self-study.

Also read: SSC Constable Recruitment in Delhi Police 2020: Know how to apply for 5846 posts @ssc.nic.in