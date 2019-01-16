UPSC CMS Exam 2018 Result: The final result of Combined Medical Services Exam 2018 has been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their respective result by logging into the website.

UPSC CMS Exam 2018 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2018 through its official website – upsc.gov.in. According to reports in a leading daily, 440 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service.



Candidates who had appeared for the selection interview and examination can check the result on the official website now. candidates need to log into upsc.gov.in and download the pdf list of candidates recommended for appointment to the above-mentioned posts. Moreover, the Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 on July 22 and later a personality test was conducted during November to January 2019 to shortlist the best candidates for the positions.

How to check the UPSC CMS 2018 final result online?

Log into the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “Final Results” on the right-hand corner of the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the link against, “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the pdf and go through the same to check if your roll number exists on the list

Take a print out of the result sheet for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the result here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CMSE-2018-Engl.pdf

For more information click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

