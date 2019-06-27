UPSC CMS 2019 admit cards out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examinations. Candidates can download the same by visiting upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS 2019 admit: The admit cards for the recruitment examination to be held for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) have been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CMS 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2019. The application process for the same concluded on May 6, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 965 vacancies are to be filled. The exam will be held in two different shifts including the forenoon shift and afternoon shift. The first shift of exam will start at 9:30 PM and the second shift of the exam will begin at 2:00 PM.

Steps to download UPSC CMS 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying download admit card present under the news announcement section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the click here option present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download your UPSC CMS 2019 admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card in order to take it with you to the examination hall.

All the candidates are advised to carry the admit card at the day of the exam to the examination centre as no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

