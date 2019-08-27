UPSC CMS 2019: Get all the relevant information such as required document, important dates, interview tips here

UPSC CMS notification 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2019 on UPSC’s official website. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CMS notification 2019: Important dates

The application process starts from August 26, 2019

Last date of application: September 9, 2019, by 6:00 pm in the evening

Candidates should upload the required documents:

Scanned copy of the certificate of age

Educational qualification certificates

Scanned copy of the certificates in support of the claim of age relaxation

Scanned copy of the undertaking duly signed by the candidate if he is already in Government Service

In consideration of the official notification, candidates have to bring above-mentioned documents along with the copy of application form on the day of the interview.

Candidates should submit all original documents online-only, sending a hard copy to the commission is not required.

UPSC CMS notification 2019: Vacancy details

965 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways,

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service,

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Officer Grade 2 in East, North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS notification 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be divided in two papers which will be conducted as a Computer Based Exam, each Paper will be of maximum 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The Computer-based examination in both the papers will be complete of objective (Multiple choice answers) type. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination will be called for Interview or the personality test.

