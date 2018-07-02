UPSC CMS admit card 2018: The hall tickets for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) have been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on their official website, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Follow the steps given here to download your UPSC CMS admit card 2018.

UPSC CMS admit card 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the electronic admit cards for 2018 Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS). The e-admit cards were released on the official website of UPSC — upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. July 22 has been set as the date for UPSC CMS examination 2018. Just a few hours after the authorities released the e-admit cards, a demo module for the same has been made available on the official website of UPSC.

The computer-based exam will be of 500 marks and will be conducted for two objective type papers, 250 marks each. The students will have 2 hours each to solve the papers.

Apart from this, a personality test of 100 marks will also be conducted where the students will be tested on their general knowledge and the ability of candidates in their academic fields. the personality test will also evaluate the candidate on its intellectual curiosity and other things.

All those candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download UPSC CMS admit card 2018 by following these simple steps:

Open UPSC official website mentioned above to download the e-admit card.

Click on ‘What’s New’ section present on the homepage.

Select Admit card for Combined Medical Service Examination 2018.

Go through all the instructions mentioned on the official website.

Read the rules and enter your details like date of birth and registration number.

Check the admit card that appears on screen

Take a printout for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More