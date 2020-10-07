The UPSC CMS Exam 2020 will be held on October 22. Here's how you can download the admit card.

UPSC Admit Card 2020 – Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC 2020 Admit Card for the post of CMS, find all the UPSC Admit Card 2020 details here and download the UPSC CMS Examination Admit Card 2020 through the direct official link Official upsc.gov.in. Check the latest UPSC Admit Card 2020 updates along with complete information here and check upcoming UPSC Admit Card 2020 events, as well as important official notification, will be updated here instantly.

How to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020:

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “e-admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here”

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC CMS admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

ALSO READ: RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020: Rajasthan board declares scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The candidate must take note that if subsequent to the issue of e-Admit Card, ineligibility is detected at any stage before or after the Examination the candidature will be rejected.

Candidates may please note that wearing of masks is mandatory and no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without the masks. The basic norms and safety measures like social distancing have to be followed as well during the conduct of the examination.

Candidates must not bring any books, paper, mobile phone or any other electronic items to the examination venue. UPSC will not be responsible for the safekeeping of such item(s).

ALSO READ: Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 to be declared today: Here’s all detail to check it online