Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been released the application form-1 (DAF) for competitive exam for the combined medical service on August 26, 2019. The candidates who want to submit the application will have to visit on the official website, upsconline.nic.in. As per the official notification, candidates will have to submit the UPSE CMS examination DAF within September 9, 2019. A total number of 965 vacancies are available for various post.

UPSC CMS DAF form 2019: Important documents you need to know

1. Age certificate (scanned copy)

2. Educational qualification (scanned copy)

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Physically handicapped certificate (scanned copy)

UPSC CMS DAF form 2019: Important dates you need to know

1. August 26, 2019: Commencement of submission of UPSC CMS DAF 2019

2. September 9, 2019: Last date to submit UPSC CMS DAF 2019

UPSC CMS DAF form 2019: All you need to know about the exam pattern

1. The exam will be conducted through a computer based exam and will have two papers, each paper will have a maximum of 250 marks.

2. Each paper will have a duration of two hours

3. Candidates who will be selected in the computer-based examination will be invited for interview/ personality test

UPSC will conduct the Combined Medical Exam 2019 for following posts:

1. Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services

2. General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

3. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways

4. Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service

5. General Duty Medical Officer Grade 2 in East, North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation

6. General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

